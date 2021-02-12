ANELLI, vetrina — February 12, 2021 at 4:30 am

The snakes by Ole Lynggaard




In Paris Ole Lynggaard presented three pieces of high jewelery. A surprise for the Danish brand, which focuses on design for its jewels that have a very extensive price range. The three high-end solitaires are crafted with fancy vivid yellow diamonds. For these pieces too, design remains the fundamental trace, as it is in the tradition of the house. The new jewels are also a way to celebrate a near milestone, the 60th anniversary of the Maison.

Anello con diamante fancy yellow taglio smeraldo
The Danish company, in fact, was founded in 1963 by Ole Lynggaard and his wife Karin, and immediately proposed jewels in 18-karat gold and sterling silver, with white diamonds or large gems with intense shades, as in the classic Snake collection. . Today Charlotte Lynggaard is the jewelry designer, while her husband Michel Normann is chief commercial officer. The two, among other things, lived in Paris for three years before returning to Copenhagen: the presentation of the new rings, in short, also marked the return to a city they know well.a
Anello Snake in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Medusa in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Snake in oro giallo, quarzo rutilato e diamanti
Anello Snake in oro giallo, turchese e diamanti
Orecchino Snake in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Snake in oro giallo, tormalina verde e diamanti
