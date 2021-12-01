ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — December 1, 2021 at 5:00 am

The smoke of Bibi Van Der Velde




There is the smoke of a cigarette, there is that of a fire, there is that (imaginary) that clouds the brain. But try to grab the smoke. Impossible, at least with your hands. The Dutch designer Bibi van der Velde, on the other hand, has succeeded. But to grab the smoke she had to turn it into jewels. Smoke is the name of the new collection of one of the most imaginative creators of jewelry. It goes without saying that the jewels are a poetic transposition of the swirls of smoke.

Anello in oro bianco18 carati con spinello nero
Anello in oro bianco18 carati con spinello nero

The collection’s choker, for example, is designed as a line of smoke that curls elegantly around the neck. It is proposed in two versions: one in simple 18-karat gold and one with diamonds, sapphires and spinels set, or in pure 18-karat white gold and is intertwined with gray stones, composed of white and gray diamonds, white sapphires and gray spinels, for capturing the movement of a plume of smoke. The collection stems from Bibi van der Velde’s explorations of the forms of smoke in sculpture, translated into jewels. An exploration that the designer summarizes in this exchange Oscar Wilde: Do you mind if I smoke? Sarah Bernhardt: I don’t care if you burn.
Choker in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e grigi
Choker in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e grigi

Choker in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e grigi, spinello
Choker in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e grigi, spinello
Earcuff in oro giallo con diamanti bianchi e grigi, tsavorite
Earcuff in oro giallo con diamanti bianchi e grigi, tsavorite
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e grigi, opale
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e grigi, opale
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti bianchi e grigi, spinello
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti bianchi e grigi, spinello

Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti bianchi e grigi
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti bianchi e grigi







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *