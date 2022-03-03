ANELLI, vetrina — March 3, 2022 at 4:20 am

Oberig, the jewels of Kiev that ended up under the bombs




The ancient Slavic traditions are transformed into the jewels of Oberig, a Maison based in Kiev. An art that risks being crushed by war ♦ ︎

The war devastated Kiev, with hundreds of deaths. Before the invasion, Oberig Jewelry was active in the capital city of Ukraine, which two years ago made itself known with a participation in GemGèneve. It is difficult to know now if the company and its artisans and designers survived it. For ten years the Maison has created jewelry using only the highest quality gemstones and 18K gold. High quality, but also roots sunk in the soil of the Slavic tradition: the jewels are made with a spirit that absorbs the ancient aspirations of that land, the decorations of folk art that Oberig transfers on the jewels with the use of pavé diamonds and stones precious.

Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
They are jewels that the Maison has associated with talismans, the first objects worn by humans. Symbols that are repeated and that, even if they are no longer worn with the intent of driving away evil spirits, retain their authenticity. This Ukrainian jewelry also underlines it: it is not important to believe in the function for which the symbols were created. If the Oberig Jewelry designers and artisans survive the war, maybe we will be able to see their work again, but it won’t be easy.

Collna con pendente in oro rosa, diamanti, zaffiri e rubini
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti, zaffiri e rubini
Pendente con pietra luna, onice e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco con zaffiro, diamanti, smeraldi
Bracciale in oro bianco, diamanti bianchi e neri, rubini
Ciondolo in oro bianco con motivo slavo
Tetiana Kondratyuk, fondatrice di Oberig
