









Sin is not a sin according to Hannah Martin, a British designer who goes beyond the conventions

“This mysterious, driving power beguiles, controls and manipulates the house in which he rules, free of all boundaries. The Master is an enigma, so infamously unknown he could be a myth. He has been referred to by some as ‘MrS’, however, regardless of name, all find their allegiance in his irresistible web of dark beauty where dominance becomes liberty.” It is not the beginning of a fantasy novel, but the atmosphere with which Hannah Martin, selected among emerging designers of GemGenève three years ago, describes the Somebody’s Sins collection. And it is not by chance that, together with the concepts of freedom of expression and possession, Pierre Molinier, a French artist and photographer who died in 1976, is also quoted to describe the collection. He was also the author of photographs that are still considered sinful today.

Choker, rings, bracelets, earrings or pendants become, therefore, allusive and perhaps transgressive jewels. They are made of 18k white and yellow gold, with white diamonds, sapphires and amethysts, pink gold and black jade. Somebody’s Sins is a collection in perfect harmony with the designer, who is called “a rebel spirit”. According to the Maison’s definition, “Marrying the best of traditional craftsmanship with an innovative design sensibility all of her own, designer Hannah Martin set out to build the world’s first jewellery house dedicated to the exploration of androgyny in design”. Her jewels, he explains, can be worn indifferently by a woman or a man.



The British designer is graduated from Central St Martins in London, where she lives and works, but has perfected her studies in the design studios of the Maison in Place Vendôme. London, however, is where her brand has been physically and spiritually rooted since 2006. Her spirit, however, hovers above places and conventions, in perfect fluidity. The new collection of engagement rings is called Mad Love.