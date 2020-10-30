The simplicity of Fiore Roberta











Italian jewels in the world: one of the many companies that export most of their production is Fiore Roberta. The jewelry company that gave life to the brand based in Bassano del Grappa (Treviso, Italy) was born in 1989 from the initiative of Pietro Fusaro, master goldsmith model maker. To the activity, previously reserved only for third parties, was added that of jewelry with its own brand. They are simple jewels, easy to wear, and with a style that could be defined universal: tennis bracelets, eternity-type rings, necklaces with large ovals as a central pendant.



The starting idea was to create handcrafted jewels using imagination, flair and passion for details gained thanks to the experience gained working with large companies in the sector. The business was continued by the founder’s sons, Mirko and Andrea, who created the Fiore Roberta brand in 2006. The company still uses exclusively craftsmanship, with the use of 18-karat gold and precious stones, for example, in the Archetti and Altair collections.

















