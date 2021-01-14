The Sicily of Giuliana Di Franco











The charm of Sicily, the mystery of an island that is a bridge between Europe and Africa, a crossroads of cultures immersed in an exuberant nature: all these elements are found in Giuliana Di Franco‘s jewels, with a story that began in 1989. The headquarters where the designer works is a symbol of Sicilian complexity: a nineteenth-century Sulfur mill, that is, once used for processing mineral extracted in mines. Then, the mill was turned into a granary before being abandoned and now refurbished. It is located in Leonforte, a small town in the province of Enna.



In a nut shell, Giuliana Di Franco’s jewels are an extract of Sicilianity: colored with enamel, often with subjects that are inspired by the icons of the island and the South of Italy. The jewels are handcrafted and are usually made of gilded silver. The passion for jewels has always accompanied the designer: in the eighties she went to Vicenza as an apprentice, then returned to Sicily and founded her little Maison.

















