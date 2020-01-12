The shining jewels for Valentine’s Day by Bliss











Jewelry for Valentine’s Day, old or new: the important thing is that they turns into a welcome gift for those who receive it. Bliss is also in the game, offering the jewels of the Rugiada collection for the feast of lovers, which boasts the reflections of diamonds and the different shades of gold. Small diamonds, in fact, are the protagonists and the settings, which enhance the jewels’ drops of light. Heart, cross and star, in addition to the classic light points, are the symbols that give rise to this collection.



The Rugiada Simboli necklace, among other things, seems designed specifically to celebrate Valentine’s Day, thanks to its heart shape. The necklace is made of white, yellow or pink gold with the addition of diamonds. Even if they are small diamonds, from 0.01 to 0.07 carats, the special setting that surrounds the stone manages to increase brilliance and reflections. Prices: a diamond ring starts at around 230 euros.

















