The sensations of S’Agapò











Vibe is a word in the English language that indicates the feeling you feel when you are in a particular place or situation, or when you are with a person. Vibes is now also a collection of bijoux from the S’Agapò brand, which is part of the Bros Manifatture stable. These vibrations, however, are independent of the obligation of human contact with a partner: they are simply the choice of adding earrings, bracelets or necklaces to your outfit. Maybe with the hope of arousing some vibe in the mind of who is more interesting.



The bijoux of the Vibes collection are made of metal in its natural color or with a gold tone finish, alongside brightly colored enamel and white or colored crystals. The bracelets and necklaces have pendants that correspond to usual shapes, such as the star, the moon, the lightning bolt, the sun, the eye that keeps bad luck away. To preserve their vibes.