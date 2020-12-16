The secret leaves of Kryl











He went from consulting in the organic sector to the real estate business, to advisory in finance, up to developing his passion: planes and boats. For this he founded Kryl, a new jewelry brand. Okay, apparently they are very different activities, but the founder and CEO of Kryl, Lorenzo Marchesini, has decided to ideally transpose his perception of nature during travel, such as the translucency of the sea and air, in the jewels of the new Maison, which is based in Milan.



In short, the brand is a new project that starts with many innovative ideas: gold, the protagonist of the collections, is used in 24-karat leaves, or platinum, immersed in transparent resin. Bracelets, pendants and rings therefore seem to carry fragments in a random arrangement and are different from each other. At the moment, Kryl jewels are available in the La Rinascente department store in Milan and in the corners of the jewelers of the Four Seasons Hotel, also in Milan, in Porto Cervo, Porto Rotondo, Cortina and Bologna. Indicative prices: a leather bracelet set with a parallelepiped in resin and gold 360 euros, same price for the Icon collection ring.

















