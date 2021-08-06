









For ten years manager engaged in the development of the corporate business by day. But jewelry designer at night. This double life has a name: Meredith Young, a young American who, as they say (often a bit inappropriately), has cultivated a dream, passing through Arizona to arrive at the Couture Show in Las Vegas. Before, however, the designer attended Marist High School, which allowed her to fill her curriculum with various metalworking courses, art studies and art history, as well as languages ​​(French) and philosophy. In short, Meredith Young is a woman with broad interests.



But, now, above all, she is committed to the development of the brand that she has the name of her and that she founded in 2016, leaving her job as a manager. Jewels that are often inspired by complicated textures on gold, with geometries reminiscent of those seen under the microscope. Her latest collections, Pure Energy, feature radiant lines and are based on the concept of purity in physics, while the Controlled Chaos collection is a game of balance between stability and instability. Diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones with even unusual cuts characterize the work of Meredith Young.