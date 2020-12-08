The second life of Annaratone











From the ancient goldsmith tradition to gems created in the laboratory. Annaratone Jewelry is a company from Valenza (Piedmont, Italy) founded in 2014. But it has its roots in the initiative of Marco Giuseppe Vincenzo Annaratone, who created their own company in 1974. Annarratone was one of the famous workshops for processing, in particular of necklaces, but also of custom-made objects for third parties. Among the many, a gold family tree based on amethystes produced for an oriental monarch. The new life began, however, six years ago with the entry into the company of Elisa Annaratone, who took over from her father, and flanked by her husband and partner Arturo Bonaventi. The designer and the manager.



In 2019, a third partner was added, Oscar Narratone. Annaratone deals almost exclusively with the design and production of gold, silver or platinum wire jewels, of its own creation or on specific commission. But the company also produces collections with its own brand, such as those inspired by some Italian locations, such as Villa D’Este, Spiaggia Rosa, Grotta Azzurra, Portofino and Bellagio. The novelty, compared to many other Maison of the Piedmontese goldsmith district, is the use of synthetic stones, that is, created in the laboratory, next to gold. They are of high quality and therefore, not distinguishable by eye from natural ones. The choice is also dictated by ethical and environmental sustainability reasons.

















