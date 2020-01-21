The second edition of Vo Vintage is already scheduled











A great little success. The first edition of Vo Vintage, a mini fair inside the VicenzaOro fair, met with great public interest. The area dedicated to watchmaking and vintage jewelery was, in fact, a gamble. Organized in a floor open to the public of VicenzaOro (which is instead an event reserved for operators), and in a more limited period (18-20 January) it saw the participation of 30 exhibitors. A success that pushed the organizers of Ieg to already plan the next edition.



Vo Vintage has attracted collectors of vintage jewelry and watches, a growing market estimated in our country at 1 billion euros. Not only fair, however, but also cultural events, such as Vo Vintage Talk, a dialogue between Michele Mengoli, one of the greatest Italian watchmaking experts and Sandro Fratini, famous Italian collector of vintage watches, with a heritage of over 2000 pieces from the worth approximately 1 billion euros, among which the Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin and Audemars Piguet brands stand out. The new format could also count on the valuable contributions of Giulio Papi, director of Audemars Piguet Renaud & Papi, Stefano Mazzariol, one of the greatest experts of Rolex Daytona in the world, and Bruno Bergamaschi, with his Watches & Passions forum, Ugo Pancani of the Foundation de la Haute Horlogerie, by the president of Assorologi Mario Peserico.















