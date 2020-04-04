The Santos y Cielos collection by Colette











Perhaps it is no coincidence that Colette’s new collection, Santos y Cielos, was unveiled when the coronavirus kills thousands of people around the world. The jewels of the French-Mexican designer Colette Steckel, in fact, seem to have come out of one of those Baroque Catholic churches that are found in Spain, Portugal or, precisely, in the countries of Central America. And it is when the fear grows that men and women appeal more to divine protection.



The designer has made it known, however, that the Santos y Cielos collection is above all a tribute to the late father, who died several years ago. And that, probably, would have appreciated the choice of the model called to wear Colette’s jewels: Alana Hadid, stylist and half-sister of the models Gigi and Bella Hadid.



The collection consists of a series of necklaces and a few rings with a religious subject. The jewels are enriched with small medallions with devout images: Madonna, understood as a Christian symbol and not as a singer, Jesus, small angels and Padre Pio, an Italian friar whom many faithful venerate as a saint. The images are hand painted in enamel by Colette herself. Prices range from around $ 1,500 for a ring up to $ 22,000 for more elaborate necklaces.

















