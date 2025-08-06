Sicis: an Italian jewelry brand that boasts the rediscovery of the ancient technique of micromosaic. But that’s not all. Another peculiarity, if you notice, is that its name begins and ends with the letter S. A good starting point for creative director Gioia Placuzzi to create a collection that plays with lettering. The collection is called Armonica, a word that doesn’t have an S, but instead reworks the sinuous letter to create new jewelry pieces.



The S becomes a repeated geometric element, created with thin metal strips that are mirrored in contrast. In this way, the S doubles, resembling a letter of the Arabic alphabet or a delicate baroque decoration. The jewelry pieces are crafted in rose gold, with a composition of diamonds, sapphires, and the classic blue micromosaic, the symbol of Sicis, with each tile meticulously positioned to form a shade of blue. The collection includes two necklaces, one choker, earrings, a bracelet, and a ring.

