









She was born in Venezuela but lives and works in Houston, Texas. If Susana Vega started creating jewelry, however, it is because she observed the work of her father, an established goldsmith, from an early age. In 2008, Susana attended the Industrial Design and Art course at the University of Los Andes, in Mérida, Venezuela. Instead, she learned the ability to create jewelry at home and in 2015, she moved to the United States, where she created her own brand. And she has created a very personal style of hers, a fashion jewelry with rounded and consistent volumes.



Earrings, rings and bracelets are composed of small porcelain tiles, glass beads, semiprecious stones, golden threads, while the jewel is made of 24 carat gold plated brass. What matters, however, is not the material with which the jewels are made, but the original shape with which they are presented. So much so that in a few years Susana Vega, almost the same name of the musician very popular in the eighties and nineties, has landed up to the large online marketplaces.