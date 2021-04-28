The round dance of Barbara











The rings by Barbara Schulte, an artist and designer from Düsseldorf, Germany, are like sculptures with rigorous lines that dissolve as you wear them. Plus they are mobile jewels. No, they are not the usual jewels that follow the movements of the body. Indeed, they are also this, but not only: «Some parts, which move, rotate on ball bearings (invisible) and just touch a part to set it in motion», Barbara Schulte explained to Gioiellis some time ago. An ingenious mechanism, which combines aesthetics with pure fun: “They are also a pastime, like when you put the elements of a necklace between your fingers”, adds the designer.



The result? Like the spinning top in child’s play, the outlines of corners and circumferences seem blurry in these 18K gold kinetic rings. Momentum, for example, is inspired by Japanese roofs and is made of thin overlapping wavy slabs, Sternenstaub (shooting star) is a convex round with a brilliant that the movement transforms into a luminous comet, while the cuts and small stones of Solaris reflect the light creating the illusion of a small sun. Here are the pictures and a video.













