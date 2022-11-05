









Matera is one of the most beautiful Italian cities. But for centuries it was also one of the poorest and most forgotten in the South. Matera has also hosted the Loglisci family jewelry store for over a century (since 1899). And today Giuliana Loglisci, a young descendant of the founder of that jewelry, takes her creativity around the world. The young designer has even founded two brands: Lucy G and Pop Colors by Lucy G. The first is an accessible but quality jewelry brand, the second focuses entirely on colored gems. They are modern, lively, fast jewels.



The style is very far from the ancient atmosphere of her native land. Also because the designer has an 18-karat history: she moved to London for two years, where she studied at the Gemological Institute of America (Gia). In 2014 she then moved to Bangkok to complete her gemological training. A skill that has resulted in a job as a gemologist in a company. Before returning to Italy she decided to open her own brand Lucy G. Jewelry based in Thailand. Moving to Milan, Giuliana Loglisci has forged ahead: today she has 14 authorized dealers in Italy and Europe. The collections are colorful, with natural gems, diamonds and enamels mounted on 9 and 18 carat gold. Pop Colors by Lucy G is, however, another story and we will talk about it in another article.