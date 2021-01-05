The roots in the two worlds of L’Atelier Nawbar











Beirut is one of the world centers of jewelry and not only for the Middle East. Indeed, a large part of the production of jewelry is destined for Western countries, as evidenced by collections tuned to European tastes. Like those of L’Atelier Nawbar, a small jewelery shop now in its fourth generation, located in the city center, not far from the port. It is a small family business that brings together design, production and showroom. The creation of the jewels is artisanal, but the distribution also takes place through the large e-commerce platforms and, therefore, manages to obtain an international stage.



The history of the jewelers dates back to 1891, when the great-great-grandfather of the current owners of L’Atelier Nawbar opened the first boutique in Beirut’s famous gold souk. But it also has its roots in London, where Elie, the father of the current heirs of the jewelry, Dima and Tania, had a boutique. The style of the Maison summarizes a fascination for art deco together with an echo for miniature, typical oriental art.

























