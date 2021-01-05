ANELLI, vetrina — January 5, 2021 at 4:10 am

The roots in the two worlds of L’Atelier Nawbar




Beirut is one of the world centers of jewelry and not only for the Middle East. Indeed, a large part of the production of jewelry is destined for Western countries, as evidenced by collections tuned to European tastes. Like those of L’Atelier Nawbar, a small jewelery shop now in its fourth generation, located in the city center, not far from the port. It is a small family business that brings together design, production and showroom. The creation of the jewels is artisanal, but the distribution also takes place through the large e-commerce platforms and, therefore, manages to obtain an international stage.

Anello in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti bianchi e neri, rubini, zaffiri, turchese
The history of the jewelers dates back to 1891, when the great-great-grandfather of the current owners of L’Atelier Nawbar opened the first boutique in Beirut’s famous gold souk. But it also has its roots in London, where Elie, the father of the current heirs of the jewelry, Dima and Tania, had a boutique. The style of the Maison summarizes a fascination for art deco together with an echo for miniature, typical oriental art.
Orecchini art déco della collezione New Bond Street
Pendente della collezione New Bond Street
Anello con malachite baguette e oro giallo 18 carati
Orecchini in oro e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti, smalto
Orecchini a cuore con diamanti e agata su oro rosa
Pendente in oro giallo, madreperla, malachite, diamanti
