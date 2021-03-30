

Ilê Axé Opó Afonjá, also known as Centro Santa Cruz Axé of Opó Afonjá or Casa de Xangô, is a Candomblé terreiro in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. And Candomblé, informs Wikipedia, is an African diasporic religion that developed in Brazil during the nineteenth century with a process of syncretism between the traditional religions of West Africa and the Catholic form of Christianity. Introduction to frame the Ilê Axé jewelry collection by Brazilian designer Elza Pimenta. The jewelry is made from certified recycled gold and Brazilian stones. The collection is also a tribute to Afro-Brazilian culture, its deities and belief systems.



The jewels are made with natural Brazilian stones such as emeralds, tourmalines and sapphires, and recycled gold with Scs Global Services certification. “The idea of ​​the Ilê Axé SS 2021 collection was born together with one of my best friends, also Brazilian, the art director Lia Paiva, who lives in Italy”, says Elza Pimenta, born in Belém do Pará, the gateway to the Amazon rainforest. “We are two Brazilians living abroad. Lia in Italy and I in Florida, USA, but we are deeply tied to our roots. The concept of a welcoming place of refuge belongs a lot to both, it is exactly the meaning of our friendship ”.



Ilê Axé SS 2021 jewels are minimalist, celebrate organic shapes and take inspiration from talismans and amulets, typical of African Yoruba culture. The collection includes rings with colored stones and precious handcrafted details in yellow, white and pink gold, versatile beaded necklaces reminiscent of the deities (the guides) used for protection during the rituals of Afro-Brazilian religions and pendants of raw stones wrapped in golden threads, unique and recognizable. “We also wanted to revisit the brass handcuffs, used for Brazilian slaves, engraved with strong words like Amor and Saravá (Love and Hello) in Portuguese and English, while for the earrings, necklaces and bracelets we thought of delicate pendants gold,” explains the designer, who produces all the pieces in Miami and sells online via her website.

















