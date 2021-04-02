The return of Fawaz Gruosi











He was the creative director, and above all the founder, of one of the most dazzling Maison of high jewelery: de Grisogono. But at the end of 2018, somewhat surprising all, Fawaz Gruosi had left the ginervrina company. It was then understood why: the owners, the Angolese citizens Sindika Dokolo and Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the former Angolan president, had messed with the accounts. To put it mildly. After that chapter, Fawaz Gruosi is back on track with a Maison that has his name, this time in London, in Berkeley Square. The years have passed, but not the creative flair of the jeweler. The pieces of high jewelery proposed are of an exceptional fantasy and quality. Impossible not to notice the unmistakable style of Fawaz Gruosi, who in her previous professional life was able to combine super luxury with a spectacular use of materials. Starting with black diamonds, which Fawaz Gruosi was the first to use in high jewelery.



The fame of the jeweler, however, is also linked to his sociability, to his famous parties among models, actresses and showgirls, to the collections presented during the Cannes Film Festival. Will he now replicate the rise to success with the new brand? It is too early to tell. In any case, the jeweler is used to being reborn. He was born in Florence to an Italian mother and for this reason he also knows the Italian language. He started working early: at 16 he was in the Florentine Torrini jewelry, more to help his family after the premature death of his Lebanese father than out of passion. But that experience taught him the secrets of the trade. He began his rise in Saudi Arabia with Harry Winston, then worked for Gianni Bulgari before founding de Grisogono in 1993. Now he starts (almost) from scratch.











