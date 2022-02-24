









It’s been a particularly precious year 2021 for Crieri. The goldsmith company of Valenza, in fact, recorded a balance sheet with double-digit growth. The turnover of the Maison, active with the Crieri and Poesia Gioielli brands, exceeded 12 million euros, with an increase of 80% compared to 2020 and (more significant) of + 40% compared to 2019. The growth in turnover , explains the company with a press release, it was driven by various factors, including the development of distinctive collections, the growth of distribution throughout the country and investments in visibility.



We offer our customers a high quality product made entirely in Italy. Our efforts in recent years have been aimed at highlighting our values ​​and making them the main object of sales and communication arguments. The market has followed us, we have won the trust of our business partners who become ambassadors of our brand on the territory, towards the end customer. The Crieri brand is very young, it was born in 2015, in a few years we have made giant steps.

Alessandro Saracino Founder & CEO Crieri

Specifically, last year the dealer network of the Crieri brand grew by 50 doors, reaching a total number of 250 dealers. 2021 was also the year that laid the foundations for the development of the retail project that began with the opening of the Crieri e Poesia Gioielli corner at the Brian & Barry Building in the center of Milan. This path will lead to the opening of the first Crieri single-brand stores, at least 2 by 2022, for which the selection of locations in the most exclusive Italian cities is already underway.Among its strengths, Crieri emphasizes, is the success of the Bogotà collection, a line that sees the Colombian emerald as the protagonist. The company enjoys a privileged relationship with Colombia through the presence of its own local office and local partners. In this way, Crieri has the opportunity to access gems of extraordinary quality, increasingly rare, which become the center of unique creations from high jewelery to ready-to-wear jewelery. Since the launch of the Crieri project, he has been able to put his signature on a thousand Bogotà creations. The line is present in selected jewelers.In March 2020, in full stagnation due to the global contingency, Crieri developed the Poesia Gioielli project, a brand with a younger target. After just over a year, the brand has developed a turnover of 1.5 million euros and is present at 120 retailers throughout Italy as well as being available through direct online sales. The Poesia collections bring a trendy touch to the point of sale proposal through creations that dare with color.