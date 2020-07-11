The replicants by Elizabeth Garvin











There is Going on large stones, precious pavé, settings princely. And who, instead, betting everything on an idea. What then is the basis of the design: it’s not important the value of the material, but the beauty of the form. This is the path followed by an American designer named Elizabeth Garvin. She is attracted, she says, by serial nature of industrial objects, but also by the endlessly replicated shapes found in nature. The essential elements of their geometry, reproduced and transformed to become items of jewelery, are the essence of the style of Elizabeth.



Her professional career began after graduating in Arts at New York University in 1986, and after having completed her studies at Parsons School of Design at the Massachusetts College of Art. This explains why the proposal from the designer is in between industry and art to wear. The idea is to create jewelry with noble materials such as silver with some sprinkling of gold, but above all with very original forms. The jewelry is handmade in the New York studio of designers. And often they are capable of surprising for their uniqueness. Alessia Mongrando

















