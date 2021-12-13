ANELLI, vetrina — December 13, 2021 at 4:10 am

The Renaissance of Alessandro Dari





The new jewels by the Florence goldsmith Alessandro Dari, awarded at the Milan Jewelery Week ♦

Jeweler or sculptor? Artist or a goldsmith? Innovator or traditionalist? All these definitions are valid for Alessandro Dari. He describes himself as Fiorentino Master of Arts Goldsmith and Sculptor. In fact, her jewels look like fragments of cathedrals, little Romanesque reliefs, treasures unearthed in an ancient palace of the Renaissance. Where, actually operates: it is the Palazzo Nasi-Quaratesi, in Florence, where he has his atelier and message boards that enclose his collection. And where he also organized a goldsmith school.

Anello Abissi
Some works of Dari are exposed to the Silver Museum of Pitti Palace and the Museum of the Cathedral of Fiesole. His lab has received, in 2001, the title of Museum Store by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage in Rome. Wear her jewelry means to bring him a story, because his small sculptures, or architectures that make up the most elaborate pieces convey the idea of ​​something that is to be told, enclosed within the few centimeters of metal and stones. A job that, we can say, you can hardly find in other countries outside Italy.

Anello Camelot
Anello Madrepora. Si trova al Museo degli argenti
Anello Madrepora con perla. Si trova al Museo degli argenti
Anello ispirato Pia de' Tolomei, nobildonna italiana citata da Dante nella Divina Commedia
Anello nuziale
Anello Genesis
Anello Guardian Angels
Anello Genesi
