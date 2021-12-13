









The new jewels by the Florence goldsmith Alessandro Dari, awarded at the Milan Jewelery Week ♦

Jeweler or sculptor? Artist or a goldsmith? Innovator or traditionalist? All these definitions are valid for Alessandro Dari. He describes himself as Fiorentino Master of Arts Goldsmith and Sculptor. In fact, her jewels look like fragments of cathedrals, little Romanesque reliefs, treasures unearthed in an ancient palace of the Renaissance. Where, actually operates: it is the Palazzo Nasi-Quaratesi, in Florence, where he has his atelier and message boards that enclose his collection. And where he also organized a goldsmith school.



Some works of Dari are exposed to the Silver Museum of Pitti Palace and the Museum of the Cathedral of Fiesole. His lab has received, in 2001, the title of Museum Store by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage in Rome. Wear her jewelry means to bring him a story, because his small sculptures, or architectures that make up the most elaborate pieces convey the idea of ​​something that is to be told, enclosed within the few centimeters of metal and stones. A job that, we can say, you can hardly find in other countries outside Italy.