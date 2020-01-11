The red hearts for Valentine’s Day by Mabina Gioielli











Valentine’s Day and hearts: a classic combination also for Mabina Gioielli. And the hearts are always red, as in the 925 silver jewelry set dedicated to the most romantic party of the year. The Milanese brand offers a collection that uses a heart-shaped synthetic ruby, which enriches a ring, two pairs of earrings (studs and pendants) and a necklace with pendant. They are jewels that young people may like, given the very low price.



The bracelet (54 euros) next to the synthetic ruby ​​uses cubic zirconia, the ring revisits the classic faith always with the addition of cubic zirconia (36 euros). Affordable price also for stud earrings (26 euros) and pendants (29 euros). Finally, the choker necklace (39 euros).



Mabina Gioielli is the historic silver jewelry brand of the Mabina maison, a Milanese company founded in 1999 by a family of jewelers for three generations and an established Italian company specialized in the creation, production and marketing of proprietary brands.















