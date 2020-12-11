The record ring with 12,638 diamonds











Do you like unique jewels, inimitable pieces, created ad hoc? Then maybe you will like the record ring. Indeed, from the Guinness Book of Records: it is the ring called The Marigold produced by Renani Jewels, an Indian brand that has created a ring that weighs 165 grams and contains exactly 12,638 diamonds. The number of diamonds on a single ring has, in fact, entered the Guinness World Records, almost doubling the number of the previous record, which stood at 7,801 gems. To challenge and win the competition to see who uses the most diamonds for a ring is Harshit Bansal, a young jeweler (he is only 25 years old), who works in Meerut, a city in Uttar Pradesh.



Entering the Guinness Book cost the jeweler about two years of work. Setting diamonds on jewels is a specialty of Renani Jewels, which employs a hundred craftsmen. Renani Jewels, founded by “Mr. Harshit Bansal “who had masters in jewelry design and manufacturing”. He is also a professional diamond grader and has had extensive experience in major diamond markets.















