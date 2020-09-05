The rarefied creations of Fiszman











From Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, Richard Fiszman has been designing jewelry since 2006. His brand is called Fiszman Jewel. The designer has a family tradition behind him in the gemstone trade in Europe, which dates back to the last century. The family, following racial persecution, then moved around the world, from England to Brazil.



Perhaps this is also why the portrait of Richard Fiszman is stingy with information. At the moment (September 2020) there is not even the website of the brand, but only an Instagram page. In short, you have to stick exclusively to his work. Like other Brazilian jewelers, Richard Fiszman prefers colored stones, which are a specialty of his country. Emeralds, but also rubies, emeralds, sapphires, South Sea pearls, tourmalines and diamonds. However, he does not limit himself to combining the different gems, but often subjects them to an original processing, as in the case of the pendant for a necklace with the shape of an Indian chief’s head (in jade), or of the elaborate earrings with the shape of feathers. All jewels are made in the Brazilian city where the designer works.















