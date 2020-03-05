The psychedelic hexagons of ReRe Corcoran











The name ReRe is not very common, not even in America, where ReRe Corcoran lives and works. The designer founded ReRe Jewelry, based in New York, although she is originally from Boston, where she studied. Her jewels are very fashionable in the New York that matters. But in addition to being fashionable, the designer is also an innovator: she has developed a revolutionary enamel manufacturing process. With the colors of this material ReRe creates jewels that sometimes allude also to the psychedelic season of the sixties, with a hypnotic mixture of shades. In addition to enamel, ReRe jewels are made of 18 carat gold.



One aspect that is probably related to the previous activity of ReRe Corcoran, who after studying painting at Boston College, worked in the fashion industry in New York. Another aspect that characterizes the Maison’s jewels is the almost obsessive repetition of the hexagonal shape. According to the designer, the hexagons at the base of the beehives are evidence of a highly efficient geometric shape.



There is no lack of charity in the ReRe Jewelry business: the proceeds from a collection, Angel, go in part to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

















