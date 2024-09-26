The Roma Jewelry Week (September 27 to October 6, 2024 with a preview on Wednesday 25) is the answer to the Milano Jewelry Week, but it is held before the Milanese event. The fourth edition presents itself with a program of events that is perhaps hypertrophic. The initiative is promoted by the association Incinque Open Art Monti, in co-organization with the Department of Culture of the Municipio I Roma Centro and the Department of Culture of the Municipality of Rome, the collaboration of the Vive-Vittoriano and Palazzo Venezia and the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital.

Over 170 artists and designers from all over the world will participate in the Roma Jewelry Week, who will be able to exhibit their creations. The theme chosen this year is Infinito Barocco, always in the wake of the jewelry-art combination. RJW is conceived, among others, by architect Monica Cecchini, director of the project, with the consultancy of Barbara Brocchi, creative director at IED-Roma, Bianca Cappello, professor, historian and jewelry critic, and Claudio Franchi, goldsmith, silversmith, historian and art critic. New this year is the collaboration with Alessia Crivelli, of the jewelry brand of the same name, who will also be the Main Partner for future editions. This year RJW has also entered into a partnership with Florence Jewellery Week, which will exhibit the winners of Preziosa Young. Another collaboration has been signed with Venice Design Week, which is held in the lagoon city every October. In 2025, some selected participants of the Incinque Jewels Award will be guests of both Florence Jewelry Week and Venice Design Week and vice versa.



The Infinito Barocco-infinito exhibition at Villa Altieri will see three groups of artists and designers: Alteravanguardia, Kok Kollettivo Orafo Kontemporaneo and Incinque Jewels. Among the events, on September 27 at 9:30 the conference The State of the Art in the World of Jewelry at Palazzo Valentini. At 18:30 on September 27 at the Incinque Open Art Monti gallery, the residents of Incinque Jewels will meet the Assamblage School with Andreia Gabriela Popescu. The jewelry designer Alessio Boschi will hold a speech at Palazzo Venezia, on September 28 at 18:00, and will present The Voyage of Marco Polo: a journey through history seen through the design and creation of a work of art.



On October 1st, the guided tours of the districts of Rome will also return. On Tuesday 1st and Wednesday 2nd October, two exclusive guided tours of the Domus di Bulgari are scheduled. On October 1st, the explanatory story of what the Artistic Watch Design Workshop was, involving some young designers and students from the IED Roma and Accademia Italiana schools in the design of artistic watches with the theme Infinito Barocco, will be inaugurated. In collaboration with Vincenzo Pandolfo, five watches were designed, of which those designed by Leonardo Funaro and Lavinia Dibilio were made. Projects and creations will be on display, together with the works of the Premio Incinque Jewels contest, at the Mercati di Traiano from 4 to 6 October. On 2 October, an appointment in Anna Retico’s atelier with Clara del Papa and Letizia Maggio for the Treditre-Dall’essenza all’esuberanza exhibition. On 2 October, the Officine di Talenti Preziosi association will present the Sensualem event, with a workshop dedicated to jewelry design, inviting participants to reinterpret the main stylistic lines of Giovanni Valli, historic designer of Bulgari. On Friday 4 October, a musical performance by Wolf 1069, with two musicians: Christian Lavernier and Jacopo Baboni Schilingi at the Mercati di Traiano.

Another new feature this year will be the RJW Workshops, meetings with industry professionals as a first approach to goldsmith art. The workshops will be held by the great Masters of Roman Goldsmith Art: Claudio Franchi- Franchi Argentieri, Le Sibille and Percossi Papi, as well as by a highly esteemed Contemporary Jewelry Artist Myriam Bottazzi. Modeling of the plate, embossing and chiselling Micromosaic and enamel technique will be the RJW workshops.

The Percossi Papi Atelier and the Emiliano Alfonsi Art Studio present the exhibition: The precious Arcani: The Renaissance roots of the Baroque – Art objects and jewelry by Percossi Papi and paintings by Emiliano Alfonsi, of the works of the Percossi Papi atelier, in the archaeological site of the Trajan’s Markets.



The Incinque Jewels Award organized by the Incinque Open Art Monti Association is also back, a contest now in its fifth edition that promotes the culture of Contemporary Jewelry.

Alteravanguardia returns to the Mercati di Traiano with an exhibition of unpublished works in dialogue with international artists of contemporary jewelry.

As happened in the last edition, during the week there will be a series of conferences on the theme of jewelry and its various declinations. The complete program of the Roma Jewelry Week at this link.