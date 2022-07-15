









Looking for jewelry and then realizing that it is more fun to make it yourself. It is the story of Jennifer Koche, who founded Storrow Jewelry in Brooklin, New York. By profession, the designer spent 13 years as a jewelry buyer for luxury retailers such as Saks or Barneys. She was looking for vintage pieces in fairs and antique shops. Jewels of the past, but capable of communicating a sensation even in the present. In particular, Jennifer Koche developed a passion for jewelry from the Victorian era, that is, approximately from the second half of the nineteenth century. In particular, pendants, pendants and medals, but also rings.



A passion born thanks to a girl, when she went with her mother to visit the antique dealers in Boston. Most of Storrow’s jewels are meant to be attached to chains, bracelets, necklaces, possibly in a heterogeneous way. They are made of 14 karat gold with the addition of enamel or stones such as diamonds, opal, aquamarine, chrysoprase, moonstone, turquoise and pearls.