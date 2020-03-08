The precious weave of Bottega Veneta











Although it is best known for its fashion and leather goods collections, Bottega Veneta, like other fashion brands, also offers jewelry. Of course, it is a luxury brand and luxury you must paid for got it. In short, jewels cost beyond what is the material used, in short, just as happens for clothes and accessories. The Bottega Veneta jewels, in fact, are largely made of gold-plated sterling silver, but they cost more or less as if they were only made of yellow metal.



But, precisely, it is the charm of Bottega Veneta, an Italian company renowned for its leather products, which owns a famous atelier located in an eighteenth-century villa in Montebello Vicentino, is based in Lugano, Switzerland, and offices in Milan and Vicenza. Acquired in 2001 by the Gucci Group, today the Maison is part of the French multinational Kering. But it is due to the creative director Tomas Maier, about twenty years ago, to reaffirm the original identity of the brand with the iconic woven motif. Just the same pattern that is found on the jewels with the Bottega Veneta brand.

















