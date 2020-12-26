ANELLI, vetrina — December 26, 2020 at 5:00 am

The precious Italy by Niquesa




Italy played by Niquesa combines a passion for art and skill of goldsmith: precious and colored jewels that are found in Florence or London 

An Italian couple in love with Italy. And a goldsmith, he also Italian, who continues a tradition for three generations. With this background was born Niquesa, Maison of high-end jewelry. The founders are Luigi and Elisabetta de Simone Niquesa, who do not have a history of family in jewelry tradition. Luigi is a businessman, while Elizabeth has studied literature, art history and music.

Anello con diamanti taglio brillante, labradorite grigia, granati, tsavoriti, topazi blu e zaffiri arancioni
Ability to read financial statements with the attitude to the arts, became the jewelery company after meeting Ruggero Rocchetti, who along with his brothers Roberta and Ricky has a jewelry store in Rome, in via Tomacelli. In 2013, therefore, it was born Niquesa Fine Jewellery, with Elizabeth at the helm as creative director. The ability to create collections is instead entrusted to Rocchetti. The jewelry is colorful, elaborate and refined: you can find in Florence, from Luisaviaroma, or in the studio of Niquesa London, in Belgravia. Giulia Netrese

Anello in oro rosa con spinello rosso, diamanti e zaffiri rosa
Anello in oro rosa, rubino di 2,11 carati, diamanti, zaffiri rosa, gialli e arancione
Pendente in. oro giallo 18 carati, amazzonite, i-diamanti bianchi, rubini, zaffiri blu
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti champagne e bianchi
Collana in oro bianco 18 carati, rubini per circa 24 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati, zaffiri colorati e diamanti bianchi
