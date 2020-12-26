The precious Italy by Niquesa











Italy played by Niquesa combines a passion for art and skill of goldsmith: precious and colored jewels that are found in Florence or London ♦

An Italian couple in love with Italy. And a goldsmith, he also Italian, who continues a tradition for three generations. With this background was born Niquesa, Maison of high-end jewelry. The founders are Luigi and Elisabetta de Simone Niquesa, who do not have a history of family in jewelry tradition. Luigi is a businessman, while Elizabeth has studied literature, art history and music.



Ability to read financial statements with the attitude to the arts, became the jewelery company after meeting Ruggero Rocchetti, who along with his brothers Roberta and Ricky has a jewelry store in Rome, in via Tomacelli. In 2013, therefore, it was born Niquesa Fine Jewellery, with Elizabeth at the helm as creative director. The ability to create collections is instead entrusted to Rocchetti. The jewelry is colorful, elaborate and refined: you can find in Florence, from Luisaviaroma, or in the studio of Niquesa London, in Belgravia. Giulia Netrese













