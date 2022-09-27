Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello Essentially Color di Picchiotti indossato con tormalina verde, ametista, diamanti

The precious colors of Picchiotti

The pleasure of being out of the ordinary. It is one of the reasons that lead to choose a different dress, or simply an accessory. Of course, being out of the ordinary doesn’t mean being bizarre, extravagant, ridiculous. The beauty of being unusual is when what you choose to wear is particularly interesting. It strikes, without offending the eyes. Indeed, it attracts attention for its beauty. This is the criterion followed over the years by Picchiotti to compose the series of high jewelery pieces that has the name of Essentially Color. The name already indicates which is the unusual path followed by the Italian Maison famous for its high quality production.

Anello con spinello rosa-arancio di 8,81 carati e diamanti
The Essentially Color collection focuses on unusual but refined gems, together with rare pearls. Combinations, jewelery design and quality of construction contribute to making these jewels unique pieces capable of enticing even collectors accustomed to buying precious stones of great value. Among the latest pieces made by Picchiotti there is, for example, a necklace with 15 South Sea pearls and diamonds for over 24 carats. Or a ring with an orange-pink Burmese spinel of 8.81 carats and diamonds.
Collana con 15 perle South Sea e diamanti per 24 carati
Collana con corallo, onice e 30 carati di diamanti
Anello con perla nera di Tahiti e diamanti
Anello con tormalina verde di 8,52 carati, ametista, diamanti
Anello con perla bianca South Sea e diamanti
Anello Essentially Color di Picchiotti indossato con tormalina verde, ametista, diamanti
