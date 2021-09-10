









A poet gives away the most precious jewel: hope. And a jewelry designer transforms this feeling into a collection: this was Carla Amorim‘s inspiration. The collection is Esperança. The designer is one of the big names in Brazilian jewelry, known for having her creative work based on nature, architecture and religiosity. But not only. “I entered the universe of Cora Coralina, and she continues to be enchanted by her wisdom. She touched my heart with words full of hope, which is all we need for the time we are passing, ”explained the designer.



Cora Coralina is the pseudonym of the Brazilian writer and poet Anna Lins dos Guimarães Peixoto Bretas, who passed away in 1985. She is considered one of the most important Brazilian writers: her first book (Poemas dos Becos de Goiás and Estórias Mais) was published in 1965. But don’t think of an intellectual locked in her ivory tower. Cora Coralina spent her working life working as a pastry chef in a small bakery. And the jewels? They are made of gold, with delicate metal processing and with the addition of diamonds, emeralds, tourmaline. The hope is also to be able to wear them.