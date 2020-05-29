The pleasant and surprising novelties of Bia Tambelli











Fortunately, the world becomes more beautiful every day and, above all, it is renewed: these two qualities are brought together in the work of Bia Tambelli, designer with Italian roots and base in Brazil.

Bia is one of the most creative young professionals in the world of jewelry. Her specialty is to combine two worlds at the antipodes: geometry, made above all of opposing volumes, and fluid sensitivity to the magical and fantastic world, which is one of the characteristics that are part of Brazilian popular culture.



Her new jewels summarize this unusual combination of rationality and myth. The truncated pyramid shapes in rock crystal enclose Brazilian gems, in a setting of oxidized gold and diamonds. The collection is called Oito (number 8 in Portuguese) and uses 18k champagne gold, light brown diamonds, white diamonds, emeralds and crystals. But, to testify that new ideas may surprise, Bia has also created the B-Tech Charm, to be added to the AirPods. A new idea which, in addition to having a pleasant aesthetic effect, according to the designer also serves to block the “negative effects of radiation”. Whether it works or not doesn’t matter: the idea is fun and the jewels can also be used as a pendant. The jewels are in 18k gold and stones such as diamonds, emeralds, aquamarines, sapphires.





















