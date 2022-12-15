









We have written it many times: be wary of those who say that stones have special powers, magical effects, healthy influences. You may be dealing with not only a cheater, but also a thief. The incredible story of the stolen pink diamond proves it. Unveiled in November by Christie’s as a Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond set in a ring, with impressive VVS1 clarity, weighing 13.15 carats, and an estimate of up to $35 million, it was scheduled to be auctioned December 6 at New York. Instead, he disappeared from the radar. The major auction house did not consider explaining why. But there is a reconstruction that seems incredible.

According to some documents filed in court and discovered for the first time by the Court Watch organization, specialized in the analysis of judicial documents, the diamond was allegedly stolen in Doha, Qatar. The diamond would have been bought by a sheik, rich but somewhat naive. In fact, he lent the diamond to a man who introduced himself as John Lee, who billed himself as an online psychic. An employee of the sheikh then sent to mr. Lee some jewels, including the pink diamond, to “cleanse them of evil spirits.” But the real magic was making the jewels disappear. Don’t laugh, please.

