The perfumes of Kashmir in the Sutra collection




Arpita Navlakha was raised in Mumbai, while her husband Divyanshu was born in the capital, New Delhi. Today the two founders of Sutra, husband and wife, are based in Houston, Texas. They met by attending gemology courses at Gia in Carlsbad, California, and are now living in the United States: a love story that has turned into a profession. But they have not forgotten the colors and shades of India, the most magical country in the world. Sutra collections always have a soul that recalls the atmosphere of the sweet Asian land. For example, Arpita Navlakha has created a collection inspired by the fragrant and colorful gardens of Kashmir.

Sutra, orecchini con diamanti, rubini e opale su oro 18 carati
The collection includes many jewels, with surfaces that form leaves and flowers. As always, Sutra jewels use precious stones that form strong color contrasts: rubies and diamonds, opals and black and white diamonds. Not only that: gold, also in 18-carat gold, is sometimes used on the same jewel in black and white. Strong contrasts, in short, just like India, but made harmonious by the composition chosen by the designer and so rich that the eyes shine.
Anello della collezione Kashmir in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri blu
Anello della collezione Kashmir in oro bianco e giallo, diamanti, rubini, opale bianco e zaffiri rosa
Orecchini della collezione Kashmir in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri blu
Collana in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello con diamanti, rubini e opale su oro 18 carati
Anello Kashmir oro bianco e nero 18 carati, diamanti e rubini
Anello in oro bianco e nero, con diamanti bianchi e neri, al centro un diamante nero di 3,80 carati
