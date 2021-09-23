









LeBebé inaugurates the autumn-winter season with a flurry of news: the new Lovely collection, from the I Classici line. The same collection includes a series of rings, in addition to the Lovetto and I Diamantini lines, all jewels that we will discuss later.



Let’s imagine the leBebé woman as the protagonist of a life dedicated to color. For her we have created a jewel inspired by happiness and the desire to share it with others. With our new proposals we fully respond to this renewed desire for color: in fact, we present jewels with a strong emotional appeal, in a combination of design, high Italian craftsmanship and eco-sustainability.

Andrea Pennacchioni, leBebé jewels marketing director

The new Lovely collection of the I Classici line consists of pendants with enameled shapes and rings with ecological colored stones. The jewels are made in full leBebé style, with pendants representing the iconic baby and girl silhouettes, hand-decorated and glazed with the champlevé technique, enriched with a natural stone in chromatic harmony with the subject. For example, with Bee Brave, a design that represents a small bee that lands on 9-karat yellow gold, together with a citrine quartz. The figure That’s Amore on 9-karat white gold, on the other hand, draws a heart with an arrow, a symbol of love, while Be my Lucky (Bug) represents the silhouette of a lucky ladybug, made of enamel and with black spinel. The price indicated to the public is 340 euros.