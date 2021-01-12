The past present of Cosmo Petrone











Amulets. But also rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces: bijoux with a very personal style: Cosmo Petrone is an Italian jewelry brand that differs from many other companies in the sector. The latest novelty, for example, is the Heart Collection, limited edition 2020, with heart-shaped pendants in Botswana agate, with semi-precious stones inserted in a bronze and brass alloy processing. The mix of materials used and, of course, the choice of composition for the jewels underline the diversity of this brand born in 1983 on the initiative of Cosmo Petrone and Beatrice Luperini. The idea is to create handcrafted jewelry inspired by art and antiques, but with shapes and styles that are always current and in line with trends. Today his sons Francesco and Mattia are active in the company.



Furthermore, for twenty years, the company has also specialized in private label production, that is, for other jewelry brands, alongside its own collections. Cosmo Petrone specializes in the production of 925 silver jewelry. It also uses tombac (or tombak), a brass alloy with a high copper content and 5-20% zinc, alongside brass and bronze.

















