









In the world there are not only silver bracelets with charms to add as desired. There are also the more traditional jewels. And for some years Pandora has decided to add to its classic bracelet proposals, even jewels that are not linked to a passing fashion. This line of jewelry has been called, not surprisingly, Timeless. While it’s meant to last, the Timeless collection is still updated periodically. For 2022, for example, the Timeless Collection offers jewels in a line called Herbarium. In fact, they are inspired by the shape of leaves and flowers.



A Herbarium pendant necklace, for example, is made of 925 sterling silver with a composition of drop and marquise cut cubic zirconia stones, which alternate around a central round stone, giving life to petals and leaves (price: 79 euros) . The Herbarium Petali Luminosi ring, on the other hand, has three central cubic zirconia, one drop, and two marquise stones on a 14-karat rose gold-plated metal alloy (price: 79 euros). The bracelet of the same series is also in silver, with three teardrop and marquise stones around a round central stone (69 euros), as are the pendant earrings in 14-karat rose gold plated metal alloy (119 euros).













