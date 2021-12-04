









The enchanted jewels of Pallavi Foley, designer of Bangalore who also like in New York, between polki diamonds and art deco ♦

Her latest creation is inspired by art deco, with a mix of silver and gold. For the Enchanted collection, instead, he chose polki diamonds, a rough diamond used in the traditional Indian style called Kundan Setting.

Author of Enchanted Collection is Pallavi Foley, a designer Bangalore, India. Her resume shows that she graduated as accessories designer at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi in 2000. Then, for almost a decade she worked for Tanishq, one of the big Indian jewelry companies.

Today she creates sculptural handmade jewelry, 18K gold, in her studio. it also defines with much optimism the new Elsa Peretti, perhaps because of her willingness to open up the world of Indian jewelry, traditionalist, innovation. “My jewelry designs are inherently Indian, but have an international flavor, the style is very global. I have clients in Paris, New York and around the world,” she explained the designer. Its brand, Pallavi Foley, in fact, it is now recognized as one of the emerging not only in India but also internationally. And for that she plans to open boutiques in Dubai and New York. Alessia Mongrando









