Not just shoes: in Bologna the Ovyé brand, specialized in footwear, also offers a line of bijoux, in simple gold metal, called Logo Mania. At the center of the collection is the new Ovyé logo, characterized by two intertwined ovals that form two O’s. The shape is not only a distinctive sign, but is intended to symbolize the balance between tradition and modernity that underpins the creative vision of the brand. The bijoux include rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings with essential lines and minimal details. They are made of gold-plated brass. All the pieces in the collection are adjustable and hypoallergenic.



Oyvé has a long history that began in the early twentieth century with the Lucchi family. Founded by Giovanni Lucchi, it was then passed on to his son Renzo Lucchi, and subsequently to his granddaughter Cristina and her husband Rino Caruso. Under their guidance the company has strengthened, structured and begun to expand. Today it is led by the fourth generation with Annalisa and Luca Caruso, together with his wife Anna Di Somma.

