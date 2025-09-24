Greece is the cradle of Western civilization, and thus also of jewelry. This tradition is continued by jewelers like Maramenos & Pateras, who aim to keep alive the design rooted in Athenian culture. This tradition extends not only to the decoration that accompanied the construction of temples and architecture, but also to that which followed in the centuries that followed, such as Byzantine art.



The history of Maramenos & Pateras is more recent: it was founded in 1969 by brothers Dimitris and Giorgos Maramenos, along with their cousin Nikos Pateras. The company quickly established itself as a fashion house that combines traditional Greek craftsmanship with contemporary design, in which yellow gold is a recurring element. Its production includes over 30 collections of handcrafted jewelry. Maramenos & Pateras jewelry is available at jewelry retailers throughout Greece, as well as throughout the rest of Europe and the United States. Bracelets and necklaces feature large volumes, brushed gold, and small diamonds that highlight the geometric design. However, they’re lightweight and easy to wear, making you feel like an Olympian goddess.





