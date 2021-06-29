









Among the inhabitants of Astoria, a corner of Queens, New York, there are also Sara Freedenfeld and her husband Daniel Tishbi. Sara is the founder of Amàli, a jewelry brand named after the designer’s grandmother. Yet it was not her grandmother Amalia who pushed Sara Freedenfeld to pursue a career in jewelry, self-taught. It was the case. Or, better, a theft suffered in her youth, while she was walking through the streets of Chile with her backpack. Left without money, Sara began to see bijoux made with braided rope, a skill she acquired in Valparaiso. From that rudimentary activity she moved on to metalworking, learned with the help of a Venezuelan goldsmith. In short, a strange story, which could fit well in a sliding door series.



The fact is that at 26, after returning to the United States, the designer put into practice what she learned during her travels and in 2006 she founded Amàli. The Maison’s jewels are in 18-karat yellow gold, dressed with precious and semiprecious stones, in particular opal and tourmaline. Necklaces, rings and earrings are all handmade.