The Notturno of Misani











If you are not afraid of the dark, you may like the jewels of the Notturno collection by Misani. Necklaces and bracelets, but also earrings and a ring are made using gold and small diamonds, together with kyanite and lapis lazuli, stones with the blue color that evokes the night. But bracelets and necklaces are also made with leather laces, which add a casual touch to this now classic collection of the Milanese brand.



The Misani brand was born in Milan in 1965 on the initiative of Ivo Misani, a designer who had already opened a goldsmith’s shop. As a goldsmith, Misani has become a jeweler, offering pieces with original design and entirely handmade in Italy. In particular, the hammered gold technique is often used and the variant with leather laces always occurs. The brand has been relaunched in recent years and today in Milan Misani has two boutiques. The jewels have different price ranges, with a starting base of around 400 euros.













