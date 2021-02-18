The new world of Giulia Scanvin











Young jewelers grow up. It is natural that who has a family of jewelry entrepreneurs behind them want to continue the same profession. And it is equally natural, however, that she has the desire to express herself. Thus was born the idea of ​​Giulia Scanavin, who made the most of the experience represented by the company founded in 1985 by Dario and Roberta Scanavin, respectively uncle and mother of Giulia. The Vicenza-based company based in Sandrigo produces handmade jewelry in Italy, collections faithful to the local production tradition, but updated to contemporary taste.



Starting from this basis, Giulia Scanavin launched the #Itsme project, which she describes as a continuation of the work carried out up to now by mother-company Scanavin, in an innovative and modern key. In short, the new brand can count on the experience and professionalism of the founders and their team, on suppliers and on Giulia’s innovative ideas. #Itsme jewels are designed by Giulia and her mother Roberta: the target is that of young and old girls. The jewels are made of 9 carat nickel free gold, with diamonds and / or mother of pearl. In fact, creating products with thin mother-of-pearl leaves has always been a hallmark of Scanavin. All #Itsme jewels are entirely made in Italy by a supply chain of highly qualified artisans and with sustainably extracted raw materials. The debut of the brand concerns modular rings, which can be interlocked and worn together.

















