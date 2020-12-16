The new Stroili flagship store in Milan











Stroili moves a few meters for the new flagship store in Milan. The new boutique, in fact, is located in Corso Vercelli 24, not far from number 30 where the store was previously located. But the accessible jewelry brand has come up with a completely different store. In fact, the customer experience was placed at the center rather than a simple exhibition of Stroili bijoux. What is it about? Simple: it is the feeling you get when you enter a shop to buy something. The purchasing process is an important moment for the marketing of distribution companies (in this case also production), since now the purchase in the store is confronted with the expectations of a customer who is increasingly used to online shopping.



The customer experience, adds Stroili, includes all aspects, from the product to packaging to storytelling. In short, making the customer feel comfortable and important is the starting point. The aesthetics of the new store, in the programs, reflect the sensitivity of the brand, with a modern and welcoming space, capable of enhancing services such as the personalization of jewelry or ear piercing. The concept of the new boutique in Milan was designed exclusively by the Italian studio Thirtyone Design + Management, a young multidisciplinary reality specialized in design, founded in 2015 by Claudia Campone.



The store has a large window overlooking one of the busiest shopping streets in Milan: pink, in its bubble shade, is the guide to entering a universe full of brilliant variations. The design of the furnishing accessories follows defined and essential lines, at the service of the brand’s collections. Obviously, the boutique offers all the Stroili collections inside, from diamonds, gold and silver, to the proposals for watches.













