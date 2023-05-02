The new refined Possession by Piaget

The possession of a jewel can be intoxicating, as well as the possession of a feeling. And it is no coincidence that Piaget’s Possession jewelry line has become a flagship of the Swiss brand. For 2023 he presented a new interpretation of his iconic collection, embellished with the Décor Palace style used for his most precious jewels. Let us immediately explain what it is: in the 1960s Piaget introduced Décor Palace into its collections, a gold engraving technique that gives body and consistency to gold. This process, which is inspired by the guillochage of watch dials, both in substance and in execution, makes the jewel visible even in semi-darkness. A refined technique, which now also arrives in the probably most purchased collection, Possession.



The Décor Palace is used with a new bracelet inspired by the nineties, with the pavé stones, setting of the central diamond, the gadroon (wave) motif on the outside of the setting and the mobility of the ring. A way to return to the stylistic roots of the Maison.One of the features of Possession is the washer that can be spun on itself. Even the ring, once worn on the fingers, can rotate adding a playful note to luxury.The new Possessions are available in rose gold or white gold, in different sizes and settings, with the aforementioned variants of the Décor Palace workmanship. The jewels also feature the frame called Possession, which seems to stop the central diamond between two brackets engraved in gold. The model with a row of pavé diamonds resting on the Décor Palace ring, with a diamond set in the centre, contrasts with the version with a double row of pavé diamonds of two different diameters, themselves surrounded by the Décor Palace.The rigid bracelet is available in three versions: two models in gold set with a diamond or with two rows of pavé diamonds either side of the central motif. The bracelet features the Palace Décor, a tiny central rotating ring, and the Possession-set diamond at its center. Piaget designers have also studied an opening system that is as discreet as possible, with a small trigger clip, invisible but playful, placed inside the bracelet.The new Possessions are also the result of the work of the CEO of the Maison, Benjamin Comar Piaget, who arrived a couple of days ago and who has worked on the reorganization of the integrated manufacturing located in Plan-Les-Ouates, on the outskirts of Geneva, with the aim of improve productivity and give a prominent place to jewelry.