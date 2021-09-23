









Picchiotti is one of the great Italian Maison of high jewelery. Founded in 1967 by Giuseppe Picchiotti, it has established itself for the high quality of its jewels and for a recognizable style. By the way: this article is not the result of a commercial relationship with Picchiotti, but it is a free judgment. The premise simply serves to explain that the high or fine jewelery of the company from Valenza (Italy) has taken on very specific characteristics over the years. But, as in all stories, every now and then there is something new.



In fact, at Vicenzaoro September, Picchiotti presented a preview of wide rigid bracelets that represent a new stylistic path. The bracelets are made of gold, with a large central yellow sapphire, and inserts of white or black ceramic, enclosed by gold bands that draw an arabesque. Other colored sapphires, pink and blue, dot the surface. In short, a jewel that, alongside luxury, focuses on liveliness and perhaps a young woman, who loves color and more sporty clothing. Or she is simply attracted to original and quality jewelry.Also in Vicenzaoro, the Maison also presented more traditional rings from the Xpandable collection, a patented system that adapts to the size of the fingers. The rings are of the eternity genre with baguette-cut diamonds of class D and F (the best quality), or with 18 aligned emerald-cut rubies, and surrounded by baguette-cut diamonds. Classic high jewelery signed Picchiotti.