The new petals by Roberto Coin











Launched in 2018, the Roberto Coin Petals collection is enriched with other floral elements. The jewels-petals with their lanceolate shape, have in fact also become a rich necklace in white gold with pavé of diamonds, which is added to the rings with three elements, a species of the classic toi & moi shape, but with a sort of unknow third (who knows, maybe it represents the lover). But now the number of petals is not always three, as in the first jewels of the collection: there are also rings with only two poles and a bracelet with the same form factor of the necklace, which somewhat resembles that of laurel wreaths.



The precision of the silhouettes of the Roberto Coin collection lights up in color through malachite, mother of pearl, diamonds, jade and a vivid turquoise. From the nude tones that recall the earth, the versions in which the petals are covered with pure gold, Petals goes to the most exotic atmospheres, combining the most exuberant colors in its corollas.















