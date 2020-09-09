The new past of Francesca Villa











The objects found and the new jewels by Francesca Villa, a designer who brings the past back to life ♦ ︎

For years, in Valenza, she has developed collections of jewelry for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Asprey, De Grisogono, De Beers, Tiffany, Bulgari and American companies such as Bailey, Banks and Biddle, Mayors and Jlg. Then, Francesca Villa said stop. But not to jewelry: she decided to create jewelry for herself, with her own brand. After travel and travel, she returned near Valenza, in the small town of Solonghello. Far from the noise of the big cities, yet very close to the world.

The specialty of Francesca Villa, in fact, is traveling over time. Through the jewels, of course. In her travels he buys objects and figures from other eras and uses them for her collections, which are flanked by more traditional jewels, with gold and precious gems. One could say that the designer lives in the present with jewels like her jewels like spheres and triangles, and in the past with the Object Trouvé, unique pieces that become precious for the story they bring inside. “I recognize these fragments of their evocative power, because an object always refers to a subject, to us, to our lost and rediscovered time”, is his philosophy. ” It is therefore from the union between objéts trouvés and precious materials, through the skilful work of Italian master goldsmiths, that the jewel that I conceived is born and develops, an unexpected union between worlds far away but from whose union blossoms an unrepeatable object, that of its uniqueness makes an absolute value”. Lavinia Andorno

















